David Mandrell Gannon EASTON — David Mandrell Gannon of Easton, MD passed away at his home on June 26, 2022, after a brief battle with brain cancer. He was 74 years old.
Dave was the son of Daniel J. Gannon, Sr. and Ida Mae Mandrell Gannon of Carmichael, MD. Dave graduated from Centreville High School in 1965. After graduation, Dave enlisted into the US Army. He entered and graduated from the US Army's Officer Candidate School as an Artillery Officer. He then entered the Army's Aviation Training School and graduated as a helicopter pilot. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam, earning him Senior Army Aviation Wings, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, the Bronze Star Medal, Thirty-two Air Medals, Army Good Conduct Medal, Three Army Reserve Components Achievement Medals, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver and 1 Bronze Battle Star, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Bronze Hour Glass, Army Service Ribbon, Army Oversees Service Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, Vietnam Civil 1st class Civil Actions Unit Citation, Expert Pistol Badge and Sharpshooter Rifle Badge. After his return from his second tour, Dave remained in the US Army and US Army Reserves, retiring as a Major in 1983.
Dave also had careers after the Army as a building contractor and then became Chief Pilot with US Air, flying the Shorts 330 and DHC-7 and -8 for over 20 years.
In 1967 Dave married the love of his life, Susan Drummer, settling in Longwoods, MD in the home he built for his family.
Dave cherished his family, enjoyed reading and wood working projects, visiting his close friends, and constantly feeding his desire to learn new things.
He is survived by: his devoted wife of 54 years, Susan Drummer Gannon of Easton; daughters Rachel Himelright (Rob) of Easton, Martha Patchett (Leonard) of Easton, Sarah Gannon (Juan Taylor) of Cambridge; special niece Lindsay Moore of Federalsburg; grandchildren Abby Patchett, Zaviun Taylor and Bishop Taylor; brothers Daniel J. Gannon, Jr. (Patricia) of Grasonville, MD, and J. Richard Gannon (Debra) of Inverness, FL; and many special nieces and nephews, wonderful friends, and very special neighbors. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Connor J. Patchett.
A visitation will be held at the Easton Church of God on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 10 - 11 AM. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Talbot Hospice.
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
