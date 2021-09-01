David Parker Dunlap DERRY TOWNSHIP, PA — David Parker Dunlap, 85, of Derry Township, Pennsylvania, an electrical engineer and accomplished craftsman, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. David was the father of the Rev. Canon Daniel K. Dunlap, pastor at Old Trinity Church, Church Creek and St. John's Chapel, Cornersville in Dorchester County.
Born March 29, 1936 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, he was the only son of the late Thomas G. and Grace (Parker) Dunlap. David was raised in Wilmington, Delaware, but attended Staunton Military Academy in Virginia. He graduated from the University of Delaware in 1959, and worked for the Hershey Foods Corporation for most of his career, retiring as Chief Electrical Engineer in 1995.
David is predeceased by two sisters, Robin K. Beaman and Joan Dunlap Fullerton. Surviving are his wife of 64 years Patricia (Galbraith) Dunlap; sons D. Parker Dunlap, Jr. (Susan Zappa) of Butler, PA, Daniel K. Dunlap (Donna Grow), of Church Creek, MD, and Dwight P. Dunlap, (Joy Barkley) of Jacksonville, FL; and grandchildren Kirk P. Dunlap, Victoria Dunlap Golub (Devon), Gareth A. Dunlap, Josiah P. Dunlap, Nathaniel C. Dunlap, and Sarah N. Dunlap.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Old Trinity Church, PO Box 157, Church Creek, MD 21622.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.