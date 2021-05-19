David R. Draper "Dave" GREENSBORO — David Draper sr. "Dave" of Greensboro Maryland passed away Sunday May 16th 2021 at Christiana Care Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Dave was born to the late Charles and Dorothy Bilbrough Draper on September 2nd 1954 in Dover Delaware. He was a lifelong resident of Greensboro and attended North Caroline High School.
Dave was employed by JJID for 42 years until his untimely death. He was a dedicated employee who rarely missed a day of work. In his free time Dave enjoyed spending time with family, and working with his hands, woodworking, with his spoiled dog Honey by his side.
Dave leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of almost 50 years Tracey Draper and his two children David Draper Jr. (Ann) of Preston and Melissa Paugh (Charlie) of Goldsboro. Four grandsons Kyle, Joshua, Brandon, and Zackery Draper. Dave was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Dorothy along with four brothers Johnny, Wayne, Tom, and Dan along with a sister Linda Swann.
The family will hold a viewing at Fleegle & Helfenbein Funeral Home at 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, Maryland May 22nd 2021 at 11:00 am with a service following at 12:00. There will be a private burial at a later date.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.