David R Parrott DOVER, DE — David R. Parrott, 79, Dover, DE, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at home, surrounded
by his family. He was the son of the late Phillip and Mildred Parrott.
David was a computer programmer for many years, he worked for over 42 years at Delmarva Data Center, and loved all things computer. In his spare time he enjoyed flying planes, as he had his private pilot license. He also enjoyed bowling on a league; listening to and performing music; spending time with his grandkids; and being around classic cars - the louder the better. Growing up on a farm, he had an appreciation for farm machinery and would attend the occasional farm show. Travelling with his family was also very important to him, visiting and cruising internationally and within the States. He was very active in the Milford First Baptist Church, where he served in a bus ministry and in many active roles such as Deacon, Trustee, Treasurer, and worship music leader. His love of music and the Lord came to life in a gospel quartet, "Kingdom Sounds". He remained active in his current church, Bible Fellowship Church.
David was a reserved, modest, and humble man who had a subtle sense of humor. He was a loving, caring, and supportive husband. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, passing on life lessons, a spirit of fun, and his love of bouncy balls. He was a true servant - a selfless man who often gave to strangers as much as he did his family. David will be remembered for his kindness, loyalty, and unconditional love.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his young sons, Christopher and Matthew Parrott; brother, C. Wayne Parrott.
David is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sandra Parrott; sons, Mark Parrott (Jennifer)
and Tim Parrott (Jennifer); granddaughters, Madison, Morgan, and Zinnia; and brother, Dana Keith Parrott.
A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE, at 1 PM, with a visitation starting at 12 noon. Interment will follow at the Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign the condolence book.
