David W. Scott HURLOCK — David William Scott, 86, of Hurlock, died February 22,, 2022 at Mallard Bay in Cambridge. Born February 27, 1935 at Dorchester General Hospital in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Roger Franklin Scott and Doris Brinsfield Scott.
He was raised in Hurlock and graduated from Hurlock High School in 1953, marred Carole Ann Gemeny on August 7, 1957, and graduated from University of Maryland with a B.S. degree in Agronomy. He was a member of Alpha Theta and Alpha Gamma Rho fraternities.
David was proud to be a farmer and was well known in the farming community. He also worked as a fertilizer and chemical salesman for William B. Tilghman Company and Agrico. He was a lifelong member of Unity Washington United Methodist Church in Hurlock and participated in many activities there. He served on the board of Unity Washington Cemetery Association for many years.
He is survived by his wife of sixty four years, Carole; two sons, Doug Scott (Patti) of Hurlock and Kevin Scott (Barbara) of Stephen's City, Virginia; and a daughter, Beth Spencer (Joe) of East New Market; grandchildren Jason Scott (Casey), Melissa Manzione (Nick), Mason Scott, Spencer Scott, Brandon Harrison, Jonathan Spencer, Savanna Nossick, Sydney Spencer, Shelby Spencer, and Olivia Nossick; great-grandchildren Sloane and Brady Scott, Asher and Lucas Manzione, and Brent Spencer; a cousin, James Scott (Linda), and Vernon "Chip" Phillips whom he thought of as a son; and caregiver, Nancy Stephens.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:00AM at Unity Washington Church where the family will receive friends from 10:00AM to 11:00AM . Everyone is encouraged to wear masks. Pastor John Allen will officiate. Interment will follow in Unity Washington Cemetery.
David's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. James Scott, Greg Scott, Donald Windsor, Jr., Chip Phillips, Buddy Gemeny, Calvin Secrist, and David Thomas, Jr. will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Donations in memory of David may be made to Unity Washington United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 298, Hurlock MD 21643.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
