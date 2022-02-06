Dawn Beverly PRESTON — Johns Dawn Beverly King Heaney-Johns (Barbara Ann, her Catholic given name by the church), of Preston, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 29 with her family by her side.
She was born to Joseph and Madeline King on July 4, 1943, in Washington, D.C., where she attended St. Vincent’s Home and School for Girls. At the start of her career, she worked for a local newspaper company as a mail clerk. Shortly after, she followed her passion for management with Southland Corporation and worked her way up the ladder to become one of the company’s most devoted managers where she eventually retired.
From a very early age, Dawn found great pleasure in art. There wasn’t much she couldn’t do with a piece of paper and a pencil. She also enjoyed a variety of gardening styles and certainly had a green thumb of her own. Her love of rose bushes and rose trees, as well as her snowball bushes, always brought her an immense amount of joy and happiness, but her true love in life was her family. Family was always put first and she devoted her life to being the best mother she could be. The weekends were always dedicated to family fun including at least one of the following: board or card game nights, gatherings and barbeques, movie nights with take-out, sharing stories around the fire pit at night, and eventually family poker nights.
She is preceded in death by many including her husband, Roland Johns; daughter, Teresa Sullivan; sisters: Diane Bottalico, Patricia Davis, Adelaide Flanagan, Caroline Eddy; and brother, William King.
She is survived by her children Dawn (Bill) King, Philena (Kenneth) Allen, and John Heaney, as well as her sister Madeline Johnson. She was surrounded by many grandchildren to include: Robin (Steven) Dooley-Parker, Christine (Kristopher) King-Severs, Josh (Haylee) King, Jacob (Jessica) Allen, Sean (Kristin) Sullivan, Nicole (Devin) Wilson, and Heather (Scott) Hildenbrand. She was a great-grandmother to 7 and a great-great grandmother to 1, but known as Grandma, Grammy, and Mimi to all. She knew no limitations to loving others regardless of their relationship and welcomed many into her family and home.
Due to covid, services will be withheld at this time and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
