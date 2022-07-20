Dawn Marie Trice EASTON — It saddens our family to share that on Thursday, July 14, 2022, Dawn Marie Trice passed away suddenly in her home.
Born on August 4, 1961, Dawn was a lifetime Eastern Shore Girl of Talbot County. She was the oldest daughter to Florence Grace Kilmon and the late John Wesley Warner.
Dawn was a free spirit young lady and would do anything for anyone if she knew there was a need for her to help you. She had been known to, not only try to save the population of any kind of animal that needed her, but she always kept her door open to anyone that was struggling and needed a place to call home.
Dawn was the dog whisperer of all kinds. She really spoke dog talk. There wasn't a bark she didn't understand nor a dog that couldn't communicate with her... ever. Truthfully, she loved animals more than humans most of the time. Dawn considered all of her animals as members of her family. Her best buddies were her pit bull Studley, and her crazy beautiful birds, Harry and Priscilla, which she taught them how to talk and speak in people language, but we won't discuss the vocabulary! As we all are aware of her love of animals, there is no comparison to the love she had for her grandson, Roman, which will miss her immensely.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her stepfather, Norman Hoffman of Rhodesdale, MD; sons, Jeremy Trice (Nicole) of Federalsburg, MD and Justin Trice (Taylor) of Cordova, MD; grandson, Roman Trice of Cordova, MD; sisters, Rhonda Robinson (Howard) of Cordova, MD, Lorie Schreiber (Scott) of Seaford, DE and Anna McGaughy of Goodspring, TN and two stepsisters, Amy Miller (Curt) and Angie Thompson(Gordan) both of Seaford, DE. As well as many nieces and nephews. Dawn is also survived by her loving companion Jerry Widener of Easton, MD.
In addition to her father, she was preceded by her grandmother, Marguerite Lomax, her infant son, Joshua Joel and her dog soulmate, Buddy.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 22, at Fairview Church of the Brethren on Chapel Road in Cordova, MD starting at 10 AM. Service will be at 11 AM, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton, MD.
