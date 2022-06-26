Dayne Flemming HEBRON — Schultz Dayne Flemming Schultz passed away on June 13, 2022. Dayne was born on February 17, 1966 to Sheridan and Casey Schultz. He grew up in Claiborne, Where he spent his younger years crabbing and working on the water. Dayne also spent many years working as a well know electrician and carpenter. He was truly a "jack of all trades". He also had a love for baseball, motorcycles and the ravens.
Dayne leaves behind his significant other, Patricia Shahan. His daughters, Shandi Schultz and Rehannon Hicks. Step children- Brittany and Justin Middleton. Grandchildren- Kaelyn, Kennedy, Niylah, Austin, Peyton, Gracie and Mason. His siblings- Kim, Theresa, Aaron, Donna and David. He was proceeded in death by his best friend and life companion Smokey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the family for memorial expenses or in his memory to talbot waterman association.
