De Rue Hoffman CAMBRIDGE — De Rue Hoffman was promoted to glory on August 25. She was born at Thompson Station (Bucktown) on November 9, 1933 to parents Grace Lee and Clarence D. Lewis. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1951. She worked at Dorchester County Courthouse until entering The Salvation Army School for Officers Training. She was commissioned (ordained) May 12, 1952 by General Albert Orsborn, London, England.
She married Luther H. Hoffman on July 11, 1959. They had two children - Howard Hoffman (wife Candy) who is doing pastoral work and is father to James, Britiny (mother Debbie), Joshua, John, and Ruth (mother Candy); and Mary Louise Justice who was blessed with a daughter, Layne Reineke (husband Tim). She had six great grandchildren - Dana, Maggie May, Gracie Paige, Maya, Ella, and James Allen.
She was preceded in death by loving parents, Clarence and Grace Lewis, loving husband, Luther, and four siblings - Louise Adkins, Anna Lowe, Mary Cameron, and Kehoe Lewis.
She was appointed by the Salvation Army to serve in Georgia, Virginia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Maryland. She served two years as president of Church Women United in Clarksburg, WV. She also briefly served on the Blue Cross Blue Shield board and as a member of Quota Club. In Grafton, WV, she received an engraved award for community service. After retirement, she received the Dorchester County Senior Citizens Award, Maryland You Are Beautiful award and a commemorative coin from Governor Larry Hogan.
Throughout her lifetime, she was recognized and honored many times, but she always said the greatest joy in life was to see people find and live for Christ. She enjoyed preaching, flowers, fishing, butterflies, and family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 11am at the Salvation Army in Cambridge with Major Brooks Gilliam officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
