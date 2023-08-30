De Rue Hoffman CAMBRIDGE — De Rue Hoffman was promoted to glory on August 25. She was born at Thompson Station (Bucktown) on November 9, 1933 to parents Grace Lee and Clarence D. Lewis. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1951. She worked at Dorchester County Courthouse until entering The Salvation Army School for Officers Training. She was commissioned (ordained) May 12, 1952 by General Albert Orsborn, London, England.

