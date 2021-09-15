Dean W. Danielson DENTON — Dean William Danielson of Denton, Maryland died at UMMS Shore Regional Health in Easton, MD on September 11, 2021. He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on April 13, 1951, to the late Donald and Julia Danielson.
Dean graduated from Springbrook High School in Silver Spring, Maryland before entering the trade of carpentry. Following in his father's footsteps he was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He owned and operated his own successful business, Systems INC, until he retired in 2011. Dean was a longtime resident of Denton, a past member of the Denton Town Council and a former Mayor of Denton.
He never met a stranger and made a friend of all he met. He enjoyed spending his spare time on clear lakes with fishing rod in hand and organizing car cruise-ins in downtown Denton.
Dean is survived by his daughter Christine Danielson-Usilton (Christopher) of Denton; two sons: Jon Herring of Greensboro and Jesse Herring (Tammy) of Hyattstown; two granddaughters: Parker Usilton and Makayla Herring; and grandson, Matthew Herring.
He is also survived by his mother Georgianne Danielson of Federalsburg, MD, three brothers: Dennis Danielson of Olney, MD, William Danielson (Carol) of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Loren Danielson (Jamie) of Arnold, MD. Three sisters: Cheryl Lusby of Bunker Hill, WV, Darlene Dudley (Robert) of Southport, NC, and Susan Shelley (Jeffrey) of Mount Pleasant, SC. Dean was preceded in death by his sister Donna Brown (James) of Durham, NC.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To offer online condolences please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
