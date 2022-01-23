Deborah S. Stewart CAMBRIDGE — Deborah S. Stewart, 73, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. She was born on January 29, 1948 and was a daughter of the late George Wallace and Susan Bramble Stewart.
Ms. Stewart graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1966. In 1967, she went to work at Spicer Inc. until 2000 and from 2000 to 2018, she worked and retired from 911 Center. After retirement, she did some care giving for William L. Spicer until his passing on November 2, 2020. Ms. Stewart volunteered with the National Outdoor Show and was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church in Golden Hill.
She is survived by some of her great friends of the Spicer, Cusick, Newcomb and Lewis families. She is also survived by her favorite dog Flo.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Spicer, Sr., Lin Spicer, Jason Spicer, Logan Spicer, Tommy Spicer, Jr. and Philip Wallace. Honorary pallbearer will be Gilbert Hart.
A funeral service will be held Friday, January 28, 2022 at 12 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Johns United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Helen Lewis Peel, 3347 Golden Hill Road, Church Creek, MD 21622.
