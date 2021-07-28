Debra Ann Cole Lucas DENTON — Debra Ann Cole Lucas of Denton, MD, passed away at the UMSMC in Easton, MD on Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was 61 years old.
Born in Annapolis, MD on December 12, 1959, Ms. Lucas was the daughter of Peggy and Tom Klina of Easton and was the sister of Aimee Callahan of Springfield, VA.
Debbie worked for many years as a hairdresser, an occupation she dearly loved. In 1996, she moved to the Eastern Shore of MD. She was married for many years to Evan Lucas. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, and doing needlepoint.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
