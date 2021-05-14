Delema W. Hill CAMBRIDGE — Delema W. Hill was born on August 10, 1928 in Cambridge, Md. She fell peacefully asleep in the arms of Jesus on May 4, 2021 with her loving family by her side at John Hopkins Hospital. A viewing a in remembrance will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 10:00AM to 12:00 Noon at Henry Funeral Home, P.A. Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com.
