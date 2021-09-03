Deloris E. Denekas DENTON — Deloris E. Denekas of Denton, Md. formerly of Suitland, Md. and Crocheron, Md. passed away at Homestead Manor Assisted Living on August 31, 2021.She was born in St. Louis, MO to Arthur and Marie Hoefler Wickert on December 18, 1923.
Deloris attended the Wesleyan Church of Denton and Greensboro. Her hobbies were quilting and making things out of mesh and yarn. She put in asmall vegetable garden for many years. She worked as a clerk at the Bureau of ships during World War II and later at the Census Bureau where she retired in 1984.
Her husband Carl passed away in 1998. They were married for 53 years. She is survived by her son Kenneth and several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at the Thomas Funeral Home, 700 Locust St. Cambridge, Md. on Saturday the 4th of September between 3 to 5 PM. Viewing will start at 3 PM followed by a Service around 5 PM. Interment will be at Fort Lincoln Cemetery outside of Washington, DC, a couple of days later.
