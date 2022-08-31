Dennis R. Pitt HURLOCK — Dennis Roy Pitt, 79, of Hurlock passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his home. He was born in Baltimore on August 4, 1943 and was the son of Owens and Clara Pitt (deceased) and the brother of Ronald Pitt (deceased) all from Glen Burnie, Maryland. Dennis graduated from Parkville High School and then joined the U.S. Air Force on May 6, 1964 to October 20, 1966. He was very proud of his military service. He loved life on the Maryland Eastern Shore and often said, "there is no Life west of the Chesapeake Bay".Dennis was an avid reader and also loved to sing, even learning to play the slide guitar back in the 50's.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years Pamela Todd Pitt, stepdaughter Melissa Larmore, three children; Douglas Owens Pitt of Auburn, Alabama, Kevin Robert Pitt of Kalispell, Montana, Jennifer Minor of Arnold, Maryland, nine grandchildren; Nathanial, Emmory, Eijah, Ashley, Joshua, Angelina, Cassidy, Anna and Devin, sister Debra Torchia of Apopka, Florida, four nieces and nephews; Ron Pitt, Michael Pitt, Cindy Fowler and Shari Fobare as well as many great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11 am at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery with Mr. Tolley officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
