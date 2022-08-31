Dennis R. Pitt HURLOCK — Dennis Roy Pitt, 79, of Hurlock passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his home. He was born in Baltimore on August 4, 1943 and was the son of Owens and Clara Pitt (deceased) and the brother of Ronald Pitt (deceased) all from Glen Burnie, Maryland. Dennis graduated from Parkville High School and then joined the U.S. Air Force on May 6, 1964 to October 20, 1966. He was very proud of his military service. He loved life on the Maryland Eastern Shore and often said, "there is no Life west of the Chesapeake Bay".Dennis was an avid reader and also loved to sing, even learning to play the slide guitar back in the 50's.

