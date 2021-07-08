Derrick Morgan Brooks, Sr. CAMBRIDGE — Derrick Morgan Brooks Sr, age 50 passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Wednesday June 30, 2021 in Cambridge MD. He was born January 11, 1971 in Cambridge, Md. to Ganes Brooks Sr and the late Myrtle Tilghman Brooks. A Celebration of his life will take place at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Greater Full Gospel, Hurlock, MD. Family and friends may call from 10:00AM to 11:45AM. Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com.
