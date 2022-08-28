Diane K Laukenmann EASTON — Diane Laukenmann, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, died peacefully at her home surrounded by family and a loving caregiver on the morning of August 12, 2022 at the age of 82. She was predeceased by her husband Bernhard.
Born on March 5, 1940 and raised in Towson, Maryland, she grew up with her sister Susan where they enjoyed a happy childhood and riding their ponies. In her 1958 school yearbook, Diane wrote that she loved horseback riding, enjoyed reading a good book, liked to dance, and went by the nickname "Di."
Diane had many passions. She was an avid reader who could finish a book in a day, enthralled in the story. She also enjoyed gardening, watching birds, and spending time with her family and friends.
A gifted painter and member of the Academy of Arts, she had multiple gallery showings using different mediums and sold many of her beautiful paintings. Diane gifted her artwork to family and friends over the years and painted personalized cards for various occasions. She and Bernhard, would pack up their RV and explore beautiful landscapes to paint. Later, she taught him how to paint which they would enjoy doing together.
She was an active and devoted member of a community based support group and leaves behind many dear friends who were an important part of her life.
Summers were spent beachfront in Ocean City, MD, with her husband, daughters, and grandchildren where forever, lasting memories were made.
After retirement, Diane and Bernhard settled in a home on the river where they enjoyed watching the many varieties of birds, finches, and hummingbirds right outside their bay window. They would sit in reclining chairs facing the window, holding hands while enjoying the scenic view.
Diane is survived by her sister Susan, daughters Julie, Yvonne (husband, Dave Whitley), Karen, son Chris, granddaughter Darby, grandson Shane, and many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and family members which still reside in Germany. She leaves behind a legacy of love and will be greatly missed.
Rather than a funeral, Diane's wishes were to have a Celebration of Her Life, which will be held at Londonderry Manor House in Easton, MD on Saturday October 1, 2022 from 12-4. Service to be at held at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.
