EASTON — Shores Diane Linda (Johnson) Shores was born in Easton on September 6, 1948, and passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Eleanor A Koons Hospice House in Easton, MD. Diane was the daughter of the late Charles and Irene Johnson of Trappe, MD.
Diane is survived by her son, Donald Keith Shores, Jr (Beth); two brothers: Ronnie Johnson (Suzanne), Larry Johnson (Terri); three grandchildren: Summer Masters (Ben), Samantha and Patrick Shores; two great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graduate from Easton High School in 1966, Diane valued her lasting friendships with many of her classmates. As a member of Easton Church of Brethren, Diane also cherished the relationships with her church family. Diane volunteered for the Talbot Hospice Festival of Trees. Her passion and career was caring for children and she worked in that field most of her life. Those children became “family” to her. John Henry and Max Oliphant along with their parents, Kate and Mark; as well as Corey, Casey, and Cameron Edsall, and their parents, Renee and Doug, all remained a constant and important part of Diane’s life. Another passion was decorating her home for every holiday and fall was her very favorite season.
A family visitation will be held at the Easton Church of Brethren, Saturday, October 22, 2022, 10-11 am, followed by a memorial service at 11am.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all of the caregivers and staff at the Eleanor A Koons Hospice House in Easton for the wonderful care she received for the nine weeks she was there; and at the wish of her family, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton MD 21601 or the Easton Church of Brethren, 412 South Harrison Street, Easton MD 21601.
