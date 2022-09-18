Diane P. Simmons TRAVELERS REST, SC — Diane Patricia Koch Simmons, caring mother of three children, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 31, 2022.
Diane was born in 1945. She was raised by her mother and father in New Jersey. Diane graduated from Morris Hill High School and soon after married Edward Earl Simmons Jr, father of her three beautiful children. They settled in Sparta, NJ. Diane eventually chose a home in Travelers Rest, SC with her partner of over 20 years Gerry Taylor.
Diane loved to sing, travel, and adored the ocean and nature. She was an active member of her church choir for many years. She loved the outdoors, flowers, gardening, the Lord and all the beauty of His creation.
Diane is survived by her three children; Jennifer Simmons, Julie Warhola and Edward E. Simmons, III, thirteen grandchildren, younger sister, Tara Bay, and her boyfriend of many years, Gerry Taylor.
A graveside service will be held to honor Diane on Monday, September 26th at noon at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford, MD.
