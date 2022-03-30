Dianne Foster Scott EASTON — Dianne Foster Scott of Denton, MD passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Easton Memorial Hospital. She was 70 years old.
Born in Easton on July 12, 1951, she was the daughter of Arthur L. and the late Ann E. Sewell Foster. Dianne was a 1969 graduate of Easton High School. She worked for the USDA Farm Service Agency for 44+ years before retiring in January 2017. Dianne and her husband have farmed in Caroline County for many years. Dianne's true passion was helping people. You never had to ask because she was always willing to help anyone with anything from her neighbors, friends and especially family. She was no stranger to hard work and had a love and dedication for farming.
Dianne is survived by her husband, Francis E. Scott of Denton; his son Kenny Scott and family, her sister in laws Doris Harris, Joyce Warrington, Shirley Dean and three sisters: her best friend and twin sister Joanne F. Gowe, Terri Phillips (Mike), and Wanda Saulsbury (Randy), a brother, Arty Foster, Jr. (Anne). Nephews and nieces: Larry Gowe Jr., April Gowe, Cheri Tindall, Austin Gowe, Mike Phillips Jr., David Phillips, Arty Foster III, Russell Foster, Christina Foster, Katie Foster, Jennifer Saulsbury, Crystal Saulsbury, Lee Foster, Erin Foster, Emmy Foster, Erica Foster. Several great nieces and great nephews. Her very dear friends Linda Slacum and Lisa Smith along with her beloved dog, Penny.
A service of remembrance will be held at Cordova Fire Hall on Saturday April 2nd at 2pm. Friends and family are invited to come share food, fellowship and memories of Dianne's life.
A memorial service for Dianne will be held on Saturday, April 9th at 11AM in the Moore Funeral Home 12 South Second St. Denton, MD 21629. Friends may visit with the family the hour before.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Caroline or Talbot County Humane Societies. To offer online condolences please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dianne Foster Scott, please visit our floral store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.