Doctor Clinton D. Taylor EASTON — Doctor Clinton D. Taylor of Easton Maryland died May 2, 2023 at the age of 89. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah January 16,1934 to Leland Udell Taylor and Ruby Taylor. He graduated from the University of Utah in 1952. He served in the US Army from 1955 to 1957. He then volunteered at the VA hospital in Salt lake City. He married Bobbie Jean Sanderson in 1960.
Clinton attended Dental School from 1960 to 1964. Their first son Neil was born in 1960 and second son Scott in 1964. Doctor Taylor was trained in oral surgery from 1965 to 1966 becoming an Orthodontist. Doctor Taylor and his family moved to Tunis Mills, Maryland to join Doctor Seese in his Easton dental practice. The practice would later become "Dental Choice".
After earning a pilot's license, he flew many volunteer flights for "Angel Flight", an organization that transports donated organs to needy recipients in remote areas. Once a month, Doctor Taylor flew to Tangier Island, Virginia to take a needy patient to receive treatment in Salisbury, Md. Doctor Taylor provided treatment for inmates from the Talbot County Jail. In lieu of payment, he would often barter with patients who faced financial hardship.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf, tennis, playing cards, reading and bowling.
Doctor Taylor was married to Joan Russ from 1982 until her death May 8, 2022. He is survived by a sister Meredith Pugmeyer, sons Neil Taylor and Scott Taylor, step daughter, Kim Weber, grand children Faye Louise Walker, Ian Brown, Sarah Taylor, Leanna Taylor, Philip Taylor, Daniel Taylor, Greyson Pfister, and Kaydie Pfister.
A celebration of Doctor Taylor's life will be held Friday May 19 at Miles River Yacht Club from 3 to 5 pm, casual attire. In lieu of Flowers, donations in Doctor Taylor's honor can be made to "Angel Flight".
