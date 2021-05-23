Dolores Bonnie Bell CENTREVILLE — Dolores Bonnie Bell passed away on May 19th, 2021. She was 83 years old.Ms. Bell was born on December 1, 1937 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Tofel Golis and Ida S. Chmielewska Golis. She attended high school in Baltimore and then St. Michael's School of Business. She began working for Westinghouse and later worked for Northrop Grumman as an administrative secretary until retiring in 2001. She resided in Pasadena, Maryland until 1980 when she moved to Kent Island, Maryland. Ms. Bell enjoyed her dogs, eating out, crabbing, fishing and spending time on the Chesapeake Bay. She has two children; a daughter, Karen Pedrick of Centreville, Maryland and a son, Joseph Bell of Chester; a brother, Donald Golis and a sister Dorothy Remington. A visitation for Dolores Bonnie Bell will be on Monday, May 24th 2021 from 2:00pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, followed by a service on Tuesday, May 25th 2021 at 11:00 am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 106 Shamrock road Chester, MD 21619.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Compass Regional Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
