Dolores Eleanor ROYAL OAK — Crowder Dolores Eleanor Crowder passed away on September 7th in the tender care of Talbot Hospice. Born February 4th, 1935 in Willards, MD she was the only child of Gorman and Elberta (Ryle) Wilkins. Upon graduation from the University of Toledo she returned to the Shore to teach at St. Michaels High School. Later, she would find her true calling working in social services, which she did until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Lee Overton Crowder, and her beloved aunt, Queenie Lomax.
Eleanor pursued joy through her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing bridge, celebrating holidays (especially Christmas), and travel. Her most memorable adventure, with her daughter, was to the former Soviet Union where they were followed by severe men in fedoras and they traded jeans for lacquered boxes. In her later years she found pleasure going to yard sales with her daughter, having girls' nights with the girls (and Jerry) and football Sundays with her son.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Julie and son-in-law Jerry Andrews as well as their extended family; her son, Charles Kilmon, Jr.; and her step-sons Bob Crowder and Glen and Joanne Crowder and their daughter Hayley. Also surviving is her close friend Carol Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations to Talbot Hospice would be appreciated.
