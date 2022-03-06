Dolores Lurana DuPont BALTIMORE — Dolores Lurana DuPont of Baltimore died on Feb. 22, 2022. She was born on Sept. 5, 1930 in New Rochelle, N.Y. the daughter of Howard L. DuPont and Katherine L. Barnett and was educated in Westchester Co., N.Y. and Baltimore, Md. schools. Dolores graduated first in her class of 1952 from Union Memorial Hospital the #1 school of nursing in Baltimore and was Operating Room Nurse at U.M.H. and worked in Quality Assurance Program at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore.
Dolores enjoyed doing embroidery especially "samplers." She loved animals and was interested in helping people. She was very interested in the Caribbean Islands especially Trinidad and Barbados and greatly enjoyed her trip to Barbados.
The Barnetts were an old Eastern Shore family, and she loved going to the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland. Besides her Barbados trip, Dolores enjoyed going to England and Wales on the canal boats, traveling up the Mississippi Rover on the steamboat "The Delta Queen" and trips to California.
Dolores thoroughly enjoyed reading about history and genealogy and received numerous accolades for her research and contributed to and wrote numerous articles and books on genealogy and history, etc. She was a member of the "Colonial Dames", Manor Lords and numerous other genealogical and historical societies.
Along with her uncle, Mr. Robert Barnett Sr., she established the Barnett Family Plot at the Old White Marsh Cemetery near Trappe, Md. on the Eastern Shore where she will be interred.
