Dolores M Caputo STEVENSVILLE — Dolores M. Caputo of Stevensville MD passed away on September 18, 2021. She was 95 years old.
Born on June 6, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY. She was the daughter of Joseph and Frances (Camardesi) Dell`Aira.
In her youth, Dolores worked as a seamstress in New York's garment district in the 1940's. After marrying the love of her life, Donald Caputo, she became a homemaker and fulltime mother to five children. In 1965 Dolores and her family moved to Bowie, Maryland. After her 5 children started families of their own, Dolores and her husband kept busy visiting places all over the world, like Mexico, Japan, and Italy. Dolores was a kind and generous woman whose love of her family extended to her community. She was an avid knitter and for many years would knit scarves and hats for cancer patients to help keep them warm in the winter. She was an active member of her Catholic Church in "Old Bowie". As a devout Catholic, one of her proudest moments was receiving an audience with the Pope while traveling to Vatican City.
Dolores is survived by her husband of 71 years Donald J. Caputo; daughters, Denise A. Troll, Debra A. Nixon, and Dolores A. Caputo; sons, Donald Caputo and Dean A. Caputo; 8 grandchildren, 3 step grand-children and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her granddaughter Amanda Troll and great-grandson, Matthew Fuhrman.
Dolores was known for her distinct laugh, her delicious cheesecakes, and her belief that family is the most important thing in the world. Dolores was never afraid to say what was on her mind. She lived a full and happy life and will be missed dearly.
Visitation at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newman Funeral Home in Chester, MD on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm. A mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Queenstown, MD on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 11 am. Burial will be private.
