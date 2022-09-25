WORTON — Donald C. Fish, 83 of Worton, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on September 11, 2022
Don was born on March 3, 1939 and raised in Westville, NJ, son of the late Carl and Dorothy Bennett Fish. While attending Woodbury High School (Class of 1958) he joined the ROTC and from 1958 to 1960 he served with the U.S. Navy upon the USS Des Moines in the Mediterranean Sea and completed his obligation in 1962 from the reserves. He worked for the DuPont Company at Deepwater as a waste-water treatment tech, retiring after 36 years of service. For several years Don mowed grass at Hopkins Game Farm, which he loved doing.
Don was a big game hunter during his early years and enjoyed waterfowl and deer hunting. He also enjoyed traveling, he traveled to every state in the US and numerous countries. He was a member of Kennedyville U.M. Church and the Rock Hall American Legion.
Don is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joanne Dulin Fish; step-son, Jimmy Williams, IV (Patty), their children Jamie, V, Brandi and Emilee and their families’; many Godchildren including a special one, Amanda Collins and numerous hunting friends.
A visitation will be held on October 2, 2022 from 1 to 2 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where the memorial service will begin at 2 pm. Light refreshments will follow.
For Don’s love of animals, donations may be made to The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, PO Box 352, Chestertown, MD 21620 or the Kennedyville United Methodist Church, PO Box 32, Kennedyville, MD. 21645
