Donald David Dust DENTON — Donald David Dust "Dusty", 80 of Denton, Maryland passed away peacefully at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, Maryland on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Donald was born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 9, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents William Sr. and Magdalena Dust; his loving wife Louise Dust; and his siblings, Nancy Meyers, Eleanor Griffith, Lydia Murphy, Louis Dust and William Dust.
He is survived by his sisters, Estelle Hutson, Louise Payne; his brother, Robert Dust; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 1-2pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, Maryland. Services will follow at 2pm. Interment will be at Greensboro Cemetery in Greensboro, Maryland.
