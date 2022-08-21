Donald K. Bryan KENSINGTON — Donald Kemp Bryan, 88, passed away on June 12, 2022, in Kensington, MD.
He was born on February 1, 1934, in Easton, MD, the son of the late Norman and Louise Bryan. He graduated from Easton High School and served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. Donald married Margaret "Peggy" Bryan in 1969 in Silver Springs, MD and they made their home in Kensington, MD. He worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and The Wheeler Fest Club.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Bryan of Kensington, his brother, Francis Steven Bryan; five children, Pepper, Bo (Cheryl), Leslie and Donald Bryan, Jr.(Melissa); five grandchildren, Adria Dunn (Jason), Kevin (Sabrina), Logan (Gina), Connor Wheeler and Rachel Bryan; five great-grandchildren; Hendrix Dunn, Paisley and Cameron Wheeler, Decklan and Rowan Wheeler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Forrest and his son, Lindsey Bryan, who we will honor at the same time per my Dad's request, that he be laid to rest at the same time as him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Oxford Cemetery on September 17, 2022 at 12 noon.
