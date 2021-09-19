Donald K. Jones, Sr. CAMBRIDGE — Donald K. Jones, Sr., 91, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Mallard Bay Care Center. He was born in Cambridge on April 14, 1930 and was a son of the late Arthur and Sophie Kirwan Jones.
He graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1947. Mr. Jones was first married to the former Carolyn Vickers, who passed away on July 3, 2001. Later, Mr. Jones married the former Sybil McGinn. Mr. Jones was owner/operator of Jones Implement which is now part of Atlantic Tractor. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, hunting and going to Cindy's Kitchen for morning coffee. Mr. Jones also enjoyed visiting his friends and traveling with a special friend Dickie Lowry.
He is survived by his wife Sybil Jones of Cambridge, his children Debbie Robbins of Cambridge, two sons A. Dennis Jones and wife Lou of East New Market and Donald K. Jones, Jr. and wife Trudi of Church Creek, two stepchildren Diana Brooks and husband Jack and Allen Hoge and wife Diane both of Cambridge, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, two sisters Betsy Maddox and Sophie Smith both of Cambridge and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dog Susi. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. Jones is preceded in death by a son Michael Jones.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2 pm at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to the American Red Cross Ida Relief Fund. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.