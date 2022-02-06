Donald S. Beveridge CAMBRIDGE — Donald Stephen Beveridge died peacefully at his home in Cambridge, MD, on January 25, 2022. On September 23, 1953, he was born to Robert and Eleanor Beveridge in Trenton, NJ. Surviving him are his mother Eleanor, his wife of 46 years, Gale Beveridge, his son James, and his daughter-in-law-to-be, Jennifer Noble, and her son Kaleb. He is also survived by his brother Fred Beveridge (wife, Addie) of Cambridge, his sisters Judi Schleiden (husband, Don) and Janice Petrie, and a bevy of nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to him as "Uncle Pop."
Don was a fascinating person who had a broad encyclopedic knowledge. He could fix anything, recall the lyrics to hundreds of songs, and enjoy the beach, his boat, and fishing, but his great love was woodworking. His turnings (bowls, plates, candlesticks, ornaments) were skillfully and beautifully finished. Don spent most of his career in hospital and senior care facility management, sandwiching several years as a golf club pro.
Don and Gale shared a close and wonderful marriage. An "I love you" frequently flowed between them. He adored his family. No father ever loved his son more than he did James. Any visits with him involved bear hugs, three kisses, and an "I love you _____" at greetings and good-byes. We will miss him greatly.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12 at Thomas Funeral Home 700 Locust Street, Cambridge, with a reception to follow at American Legion Post 91, 98 Sunburst Hwy, Cambridge.
