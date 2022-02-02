Donna J. Salyards FRUITLAND — Donna Jean Salyards, 86, of Fruitland, formerly of Hurlock, died January 27, 2022 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.
Born March 16, 1935 in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Gamber and Vada Elliott Gamber.
Mrs. Salyards worked for many years as a seamstress for Joseph A. Banks Manufacturing in Baltimore. She was a member of Wesleyan Church in Hurlock.
She is survived by a son, Charles "Chuck" Strong and wife Kathleen of Preston; two daughters, Terri Rivero and husband Juan of Mardela Springs and Karen Lynn Arbuthnot and fiancé Robert Hall of Fruitland; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Rhodes and husband David "Curly" of State College, Pennsylvania and Barbara Barr of Germantown, Pennsylvania; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Salyards in 1998 a granddaughter, Maidelyn Rivero who died in 1988, and a brother-in-law, George Barr.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 12:30PM at Wesleyan Church in Hurlock where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Beulah.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
