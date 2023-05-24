Doris L. Phillips SALISBURY — Doris Louise Wheatley Phillips, 95, of Salisbury formerly of Vienna passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Harrison House in Snow Hill. She was born in Vienna on March 5, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Roland L. and Elsie Bradley Wheatley.
She graduated from Vienna High School and graduated from Washington College in Chestertown, majoring in Chemistry. She went on to receive a master degree in Christian Education from Wesley Seminary where she served as a consultant in Christian Education for the UMC Peninsula Conference. On March 24, 1951, she married G. Steele Phillips. She was a member of Vienna United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities.
Doris loved her husband of 71 years and faithfully served as a devoted wife and mother to her family until her passing. In her final years at John B. Parsons Assisted Living, she could be heard often singing some of the old Christian Hymns to the staff there and she was very gracious to her caregivers.
She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years G. Steele Phillips, a son Jeffrey S. Phillips and wife Nancy, a daughter in law Cynthia Perks, two granddaughters Allison Phillips and Erin Phillips. Besides her parents, Mrs. Phillips is preceded in death by a son David Keith Phillips, a sister Victoria Todd and a brother Marion Wheatley.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Phillips, Kirk Phillips, Vernon Phillips III, Kent Phillips, Buck Wheatley, and John Tyler.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11am at Vienna United Methodist Church with Rev. Barbara Mills-Neighoff officiating. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Vienna United Methodist Church, c/o Mary Lee Bradshaw, P. O. Box 212, Vienna, MD 21869. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.