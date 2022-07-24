Doris M. Wachter Heemann EASTON — Doris Mae Wachter was born to Walter Heemann and Alice Rebecca Heemann on September 29,1923 in Baltimore, MD. She passed away July 19th while in hospice.
She lived the greater part of her life in Baltimore where she had lifelong friends. There was nothing more important to her than her family and those relationships. Her father died when she was 10 years old and as a single child, she and her mother were very close. Doris cared for her mother the last 10 years of her life in her home and always said that family takes care of family.
Doris was baptized, confirmed and married at Grace Lutheran Church in Baltimore, which was a second home for her. She was married there in 1944 to Robert N. Wachter. That marriage lasted until his death at age 83. She spent her life doing what she had always wanted to do, being a wife and mother; for her, there was no greater calling. Robert served in WWII and loved the Air Force and would have made it his career, however they decided to stay in Baltimore to focus on family, friends, and community. Robert remained in the Air Force Reserves as a Colonel until his death and they were both proud of that. They never looked back on their decision.
They were lifelong church members and members of the Optimist Club of Hamilton where they formed many of their friendships. Doris always loved a good party and once said that she was always the one with the loudest laugh. They loved vacationing in Ocean City, MD with their children.
She is survived by her children: Patricia A. Wachter of Easton, MD, Christine W. Maynard of Wilmington, DE and Oxford, MD (husband Robert (Mac) Sommerlatte) and John Howard Wachter of Wilmington. At the time of her death she was living in Easton, MD on the Eastern Shore. Her grandchildren are John Michael Maynard of Atlanta, GA (wife Kristan Wagner) and Katherine C. Maynard of Santa Barbara, California. Her closest friend, Jean Heemann, survives her.
She will be buried in Parkwood cemetery in Baltimore, on July 25, 2022, beside her husband, with members of her family present.
