Dorothy A. Elzey CHURCH CREEK — Dorothy A. Elzey, 80, of Church Creek passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, August 16, 2021. She was born in Hoopersville on June 9, 1941 and was a daughter of the late Floyd R. Ashton, Sr. and Mary Lewis Ashton.
Mrs. Elzey graduated from South Dorchester High School class of 1959. On June 13, 1959, she married John F. Elzey, who passed away on May 1, 1996. Mrs. Elzey was a home maker and worked with her father operating the family seafood business. Spending most of her life in Hoopersville, and in later years she resided in Church Creek. She enjoyed doing woodcrafts and other crafts. Mrs. Elzey attended Hoopersville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by three sons John F. "Ricky" Elzey, Jr. and wife Donna of Lamar, SC, Floyd A. Elzey and wife Holly of Cambridge and Dennis J. Elzey and wife Melissa of Cambridge, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, a brother Floyd R. Ashton, Jr. of Elizabeth City, NC and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Elzey is preceded in the death by two brothers Thomas F. Ashton, Sr. and Wayne L. Ashton.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
