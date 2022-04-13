Dorothy Anna RIDGELY MD — Marks She was born in Georgetown Washington DC
Daughter to August and Helene Przybilla
She Was married to John Marks (deceased)
Has two surviving son Jim Marks And daughter Helene Higgins and a daughter in law Ute Marks and a son in law Edward Higgins two deceased sons John Marks and Tom Marks. . Grandchildren are Jonathan Marks Denise Marks Logan Marks Michaela McCauley Elizabeth Marks Colin McCauley Matt Higgins Melody Higgins and Bradley Brodeur. Great grandchildren are Keeley Smith Kailey Marks Alexis Helfrick and Theo Musk. She also has a very special friend that she considered her daughter Liz Brodeur.
She lived most of her life in woodland beach Md. she was the towns Aunt Doris. She did a day care like no other and was on the second generation when she stopped. She then moved to the eastern shore and lived with her daughter and her husband for the last 26 years and was the backbone of our family. She was always there for you and was the best listener and gave wonderful advice and she will be so miss by so many.
We will be doing a celebration of life on may 14 2022 from 1-5 at her daughters home.
Instead of flowers please give to Compass hospice
