Dorothy Blazejak EASTON — Dorothy "Dot" Andrew Blazejak of Easton, MD passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the UMSMC in Easton, MD. She was 85 years old.
Born in Caroline County, in 1936, on the family farm. Dot was the daughter of the late Melvin Wyatt Andrew and Edna Florence Spicher Andrew. Dot was a beauty queen winner in 1953 and she meet and married the love of her life, Ernie Blazejak whom she lost on June 15, 2021. She was a graduate of Caroline High School, Class of 1954 and became a public administrator in the County Clerk's Office. After she retired in 1999, Mrs. Blazejak became an advocate for CASA and loved working with children and their families.
When summertime came, Dot and Ernie could be found with their family enjoying the beach. They were very fortunate to have friends who enjoyed the sun as well and shared many vacations together; as well as lots of cards and game nights. Dot and Ernie also enjoyed traveling both at home and abroad throughout their lives.
Mrs. Blazejak is survived by two sons: Mark Blazejak and his wife Mary Kay and Bryan Blazejak and his wife Lori; five grandchildren: Nathan Blazejak and his wife Summer, Lesley Signorello and her husband Matt, Tim Blazejak and his wife Sarah, Clint Blazejak and his wife Rebecca, and Luke Blazejak and his wife Aislinn; eight great-grandchildren: Mark Blazejak, Morganne Blazejak, Andrew Signorello, Katelyn Signorello, Michael Shatley, Barrett Blazejak, Addison Blazejak, and Hannah Blazejak; and a sister Louise Scott of Denton. She is preceded in death by her parents and spouse, Ernest W. Blazejak.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday evening, December 5, 2021, from 4 until 6 PM with a Rosary at 5:30 at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the St. Elizabeth's Roman Catholic Church in Denton. The inurnment will follow in the Denton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Elizabeth's Roman Catholic Church, C/O St. Benedict's Parish, PO Box 459, Ridgely MD 21660 or to a local charity of your choice.
