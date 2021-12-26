Dorothy Bryan PRESTON — Dorothy 'Dottie' M. Bryan of Preston was called home on December 20, 2021. She was born February 20, 1939, to the late Henry Murray and Ellen Kennedy Murray.
After graduating from Easton High School, she began her career at C & P Telephone Company as a telephone operator later transferring to their Salisbury location as a team lead operator where she remained until her retirement in 1989. After retiring from C & P, she worked part-time at Delmarva Foundation for Medical Care in Easton for several years.
She is survived by a son, Wesley Bryan of Trappe, grandchildren: Christie Carels (Troy) of Hurlock, Christopher Bryan (Holly) of Trappe, Nikki Oakes (Chris) of Preston and Kyle Bryan of Easton, six great-grandchildren: Sadie, Luke, Avery, Cole, Jules, and Nadia, a sister, Jean Weaver of Easton, and two half-sisters, Bonnie Humphries and Linda Bradley. In addition, she is survived by her beloved companion of 36 years, Frank Dulin of Preston, and his children.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Terri Wooters and two sisters, Ethel Kirwan, and Shirley Baynard.
Services will be private. Masks are required at the family's request.
