Dorothy "Kitty" A. Travers CAMBRIDGE — Dorothy "Kitty" Ann Travers, 88 of Cambridge went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was born in Cambridge on May 25, 1933 and was the daughter of the late John and Lillie Niblett.
Kitty attended school in Cambridge. On August 20, 1950, she married the late Hansel "Buddy" Travers. After their marriage, Kitty moved to Hoopers Island to raise their family. Throughout her years in Hoopers Island she would work in several crab factories picking crabs. After raising her family Kitty and Buddy stayed in Hoopers Island until Hurricane Isabel in 2003, at which time they moved to Cambridge. Once "in town" Kitty enjoyed spending her time with her family, weekly trips to Walmart and the hair salon with her sister, and chatting on the phone with her special friend Betty Parks.
Kitty was a devoted woman of God. During her years in Hoopers Island she was a dedicated member of Riverside Wesleyan Church. Following her move to Cambridge she began regularly attending Cambridge Wesleyan Church with her daughters. Kitty also was an active participant in the Ladies Home League of Salvation Army. She spent many hours volunteering and you could find her every Christmas Season volunteering to ring the Salvation Army bell.
The most important thing to Kitty was her family. Nothing made her happier than being with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She would attend any gathering, birthday, game, concert, or event for any family member that she could; always watching with pride and a smile.
Kitty is survived by her children Hansel "Buck" Travers III and companion Nancy Hudson of East New Market, Linda Fraley of Cambridge, Danny Travers and companion Amy Hopkins of East New Market, Cindy Warfield and husband Dickie of Cambridge and Theresa Hines and husband Paul of Cambridge, grandchildren Shannon Turner and husband Brian, Michelle Dietrich and husband Frank, Stephanie Conn and husband John, Julie Cosbey and husband Todd, Kelley Travers, Danielle Travers, Richard Warfield and wife Amy, Lauren Travers, Lindsay Kurth and husband Dennis, and Austin Hines and wife Haven, great grandchildren Jennah Lewis, Brandon Fitzhugh and wife Sierra, Colleen Cosbey, Alaijah Nichols, Trevor Cosbey, Ethan Hughes, Kayla Lewis, Marlee Turner, Jacob Conn, Carter Warfield, Jude Travers, Amelia Brooks, Trinity Lewis, Will Dietrich, Leah Warfield and Kaydence Kurth, great great grandchildren Bailey Fitzhugh, Brax Bennett and Kase Bennett, a sister June Elzey, brother Levin Niblett, numerous nieces and nephews and a special "daughter" Dawn Shorter. Besides her parents and husband, Kitty is preceded in death by a grandson Michael Fitzhugh, a granddaughter Katherine Warfield, a son in law Don Fraley, a daughter in law Diane Travers, a brother John Niblett and two sisters Frances Spear and Rosalie Wingate.
Pallbearers will be Richard Warfield Jr., Brandon Fitzhugh, Austin Hines, Dickie Warfield, Paul Hines, and Frank Dietrich. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Conn, Will Dietrich, Carter Warfield, Ethan Hughes and Jude Travers.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Pastor Corey Munsell. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Riverside Wesleyan Church, 1114 Key Road, Fishing Creek, MD 21634 or to Kitty City Rescue, 1001 Wagner Point Rd Cambridge, MD 21613. Face mask is required.
