Dorothy Kutchman Grier SUDLERSVILLE — Dorothy "Dottie" Kutchman Grier of Sudlersville, MD passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home in Sudlersville, MD. She was 81.
Dottie was born Nov. 17, 1940, in Harrisburg, PA the daughter of the late Michael Kutchman and Marjorie "Brothers" Kutchman. She was a 1958 graduate of Central Cambria High School and a 1962 graduate of Lock Haven University where she graduated with a Bachelor's in Education. After college Dottie moved to Sudlersville, MD to begin her teaching career. Here she met her late husband Donald Grier and the two were married Jan. 18, 1964. Dottie taught 1st grade for 33 years and retired from Sudlersville Elementary School in 1996. She was the president of the Queen Anne's County Council of Homemakers, a member of the Templeville Homemakers, Templeville Grange, Retired Teachers Association, Faith Bible Church, and a Girl Scout Leader for many years. She enjoyed collecting Hallmark ornaments and dolls, shopping, reading, spending time with her family and friends, decorating for Christmas and she loved to travel, especially to Disney World and Walmart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Grier, her daughter Dawn Toulson, one brother, John Kutchman and one sister-in-law, Jeanne Kutchman.
She is survived by two granddaughters, Ashley Toulson (Rebecca Figueroa) of Salisbury, MD, Lindsay Toulson (Billy White) of Millington, MD, son in law William Toulson of Barclay, MD, niece, Kim Flanders (Jeff) of Ebensburg, PA, nephew, Mike Kutchman (Chris) of Ebensburg, PA, sister in law Beverly Green of Newark, DE, brothers in law Willis Grier (Ruth) and Robert Grier of Newark, DE, several great nieces and nephews and many cherished friends.
Services will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11am at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD. Interment will follow at Sudlersville Cemetery in Sudlersville, MD.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Faith Bible Church 407 Dudley Corner Rd Sudlersville, MD 21668, the Templeville Homemakers 542 Vaugh Ave, Greensboro, MD 21639, or Colonial Williamsburg. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
