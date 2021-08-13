Dorothy L. Towers FEDERALSBURG — Dorothy Louise Towers of Federalsburg, MD, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at home. She was 98 years old.
Born in Denton on May 30, 1923, Mrs. Towers was the daughter of the late John H. Howard and Edith V. Andrew Howard. She graduated from Caroline High School as part of the class of 1940 and married J. Leon Towers in 1942. She worked in the cafeteria at DuPont, Seaford, DE for 26 years.
Mrs. Towers is survived by her son, James L. Towers, II; her sister, Shirley H. Mandrell; nephew, J. Wayne Howard; niece, Beth A. Mandrell Stevens and their families. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, J. Leon Towers, who died in 1980; a brother, John Andrew Howard; and a nephew, C. Carey Howard.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 17th at 11:00 AM in Hillcrest Cemetery located at 3446 Laurel Grove Rd. Federalsburg, MD with Pastor Larry Pritchett and Dr. Christian Jensen officiating.
Mrs. Towers' wish was that donations in her memory be sent to St. Jude's Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Caroline Humane Society 407 West Belle St. Ridgely, MD 21660.
"I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith." Timothy 4:7
