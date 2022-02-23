Dorothy Lee Stone FELTON, DE — Dorothy Lee Stone passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on February 16, 2022.
She was born January 28, 1944, to Mary Ruth Fearins and Dawson (Dixie) Fearins in Denton Maryland. She graduated from North Caroline High School in 1962.
She attended Bridgewater College and received her Degree in Bachelor of Arts in 1966. In 2019 her grandson Zachary graduated from Bridgewater, and she was always so proud of this.
In 1968, she met the love of her life Raymond Stone and they married in 1970. She began work as a teacher and later a social worker. She and Ray then started their business, American Industrial and Marine Electronics in 1978. She was an integral part of their business keeping the books and was always at the desk when you walked in the business's front door. She and Ray semi-retired in 2006 where they spent much of their time at their second home in Naples Florida. Dorothy loved being in Naples, where she would sit on the lanai porch reading her books. She loved walks to the local coffee shop with Ray and their walks downtown. When they were not in Naples, Dorothy loved being at their home in Felton where she enjoyed reading, taking care of her flowers, listening to her music, and watching Jeopardy every night with Ray. She loved spending time with her family. She also was an avid Philadelphia Sixers Fan.
Dorothy is proceeded in death by her mother Mary Ruth Fearins, her father Dawson (Dixie) Fearins, and sister Betty Lou Cole. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 52 years, Raymond Stone, her sons Michael Stone and wife Jessica of Camden-Wyoming, Jeremy Stone and wife Karin of Magnolia, and her grandsons who she loved so much, Zachary Stone, Cameron Stone, Bryant Stone & Jordan Haass, Joseph Haass, & Jared Haass. She is also survived by her sister, Debbie Cowgill of Dover and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be in the Denton Church of the Brethren on Friday, February 25th at 1:00m PM. Friends may visit with the family the hour before. Interment will be private. If friends wish to send memorial donations the family request, they be sent to Delaware Hospice 100 Patriots Way Milford, DE 19963.
