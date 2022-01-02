Dorothy Mae Bramble "Dolly" EASTON — Dorothy "Dolly" Mae Bramble passed away on December 28th, 2021 at UMSMC-Easton. She was 90.
Dolly was born on June 6th, 1931, in Easton, MD, the daughter of the late Arlie A. Mullikin and Sarah Madge Usilton Mullikin.
After high school, Dolly held many positions working at Tack & Betty Restaurant, Atkinsons, and spent many years working at the family business- Bramble Body Shop. In addition to her work, and caring for her family, Dolly spent countless hours volunteering with the Ladies Auxiliary at Easton Memorial Hospital, St. Mark's Thrift Store and helping to set up the library at St. Mark's. In her free time, Dolly was an avid painter and art enthusiast. She also enjoyed learning about and exploring history and her family genealogy.
Dolly is survived by her husband of 72 years, D'Arcy E. Bramble, Sr., whom she married on June 18th, 1949. She is also survived by her son, D'Arcy Bramble Jr. and his wife, Donna Marie of Easton; along with her grandchildren; Amanda Bramble, Caroline Phillips (Drew), and Christopher Bramble and great grandchildren Ellie Mae and Charlotte Ann; her sister Peggy Shores (Jack Deceased), of Cordova, brothers, Louis Mullikin (Andrea), of Easton, Temple Mullikin (Kathy), of Clovis, California, Melvin Mullikin (Chris), of Easton, and sister-in-law Jackie Mullikin, of Federalsburg; Nicole Lewis (Jason) and Michael Foster (Heather) and their children who were like grandchildren to her, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Nicholas E. Bramble, brother, Charles Arlie Mullikin, and niece Peggy Karen Shores.
A funeral will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein, & Newnam Funeral Home-Easton, on Saturday January 8th at 11:30am, where the family will receive guests 1 hour prior, starting at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Oxford Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her grandson's foundation, the Nicholas E. Bramble "Ironman" Foundation, c/o Midshore Community Foundatin, 102 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601 or the Easton Volunteer Fire Department, 315 Leonard Rieck Dr, Easton, MD 21601. eastonvfw.org
