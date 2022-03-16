Dorothy Mae Breeding EAST NEW MARKET — Dorothy Mae Breeding, fondly known as "Dot" passed away on March 11, 2022, surrounded by family. She was 89.
She was born in Elkins, NC on November 27, 1932, the daughter of the late Pearl L and Robert L Cooper.
She graduated from Caroline High School in 1949 and married Raymond M Breeding the same year. Together they had five children and made their home on Breeding Rd until Raymond's death in 2014.
Dorothy was known for her incredible cooking and her delicious Sunday dinners, to which anyone was welcome. In her spare time, she liked to do word search puzzles and found special joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children; Francis Breeding (Toni) of Queen Anne, Phyllis Frase (Carl) of Preston, Kathy Dill of Hurlock, Debbie Lawler of Preston, and Janet Todd
(Justin) of Federalsburg; grandchildren Kristy Marshall (Melvin), Jill Ostermann, Lindsey Breeding, Michael Lawler, Jeffrey Dill, and Dylan Wheatley; great-grandchildren Hunter, Austyn, Ryleigh, Avery, and Aubreigh; and a host of step grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister June Johnson (Harold) and a special friend, Dottie McCord.
Beside her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Robert Cooper, Herman Cooper, and James Cooper; and sisters Susie Kurtz, Mary Wooters, and Elizabeth Wilson. She was also preceded in death by son-in-law Darrell Dill and grandson-in-law Hank Ostermann.
Per Dorothy's request, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Chestnut Grove UMC, PO Box 74, Federalsburg, MD
21632.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home of Federalsburg.
