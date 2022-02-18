Dorothy TAYLORS ISLAND MD — McCaslin Dorothy (Duffy) McCaslin formerly of Taylors Island Md passed away on February 6, 2022. She was born February 13, 1934 to parents John Henry Buckler and Viola Jones Buckler in Baltimore Md. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Charles (Pete) McCaslin. She worked as a nurse in Baltimore for most of her adult life. She then retired to Taylors Island in 1997. She loved living on the Chesapeake Bay enjoying the beautiful sunsets and wildlife on the island. She loved all animals, especially her cats that she rescued with the help of Kitty City rescue in Cambridge. She was the kindest, sweetest person and was loved by all she met. She moved into Chesapeake Woods nursing home where she was the social butterfly and brightened the residents day with her kindness, laughter and never ending optimism. She is survived by her son Charlie McCaslin (Bonnie), daughter Ellen Koser (Barry) and her one and only grandchild Caitlyn McCaslin. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Kitty City Rescue POB 1259, Cambridge Md 21613 or Courageous Hearts Horsemanship at 6836 E New Market-Elwood Rd Hurlock Md 21643
