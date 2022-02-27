Dorothy Morgan Dew "Dottie" EASTON — Dorothy (Dottie) Morgan Dew, 90, passed on Wednesday, February 17 at Candle Light Cove, Easton, Maryland. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday with her children, grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.
Dottie was born on January 6, 1932, in Seaford, Delaware. Her parents were Mae and Leroy Morgan. The youngest of five children (Betty, Oliver, Frank, Eddie, Dottie), she graduated from Seaford High School in 1949. Dottie enjoyed school and loved all of her classes except Problems of Democracy (POD). A talented actress and singer, she starred in plays and sang in the chorus. In addition, she was an energetic cheerleader.
Not long after high school (1950), Dottie married the love of her life - James (Jimmie) Dew. They enjoyed 50 loving years of marriage. Jimmie and Dottie led an active social life, spent many summers in their beach home, and traveled extensively in their RV. Dottie had a number of hobbies: painting, needlework, ceramics, bridge, and golf, to name a few. She won the Caroline Country Club Women's Championship in 1986, sinking a hole-in-one!
Dottie had an infectious smile and laugh, a wry sense of humor, and a young-at-heart personality. She was just plain fun to be around - even her teenaged children enjoyed her company! She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
Dottie was preceded in death by her husband Jimmie (2000). She is survived by her children, Debra Dew (Terry Gano), Michael Dew (Barbara Bender), and Gerri McGuire (Bill McGuire); her grandchildren, Patrick Kelley, Jeremy Kelley (Sherrie), Brandon Dew (Odalys), Jaclyn Dew, Kaitlin Millhench (Aaron), Michael McGuire, and Logan McGuire; and greatgrandchildren, Luca Dew, Ethan Dew, Phelan Millhench, Poppy Millhench, and Scarlett Kelley.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Methodist Church in Easton, Maryland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's care, support, and research at act.alz.org
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.