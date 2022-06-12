Dorothy "Sissy" Rowe RIDGELY — Dorothy "Sissy" Lou Rowe of Ridgely, MD, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Christiana Hospice in Christiana, DE. She was 72 years old.
Born in Glenn Dale, MD, Sissy was the daughter of the late Edward Plinny Duley and Mary Ruth Sweeney Duley. She was a 1968 graduate of DuVal High School in Glenn Dale. After graduating, she went on to earn her LPN license and work at Glenn Dale Hospital until deciding she would be happiest driving the school bus for Special Ed students; a job she tremendously enjoyed for about 30 years.
Sissy married the love of her life, Ernest L. Rowe, on October 11, 1969. After moving from Glenn Dale to Ridgely on the Eastern Shore, she became a very active member of the Caroline American Legion Post 29 in Denton. She also enjoyed going with her husband to car shows. However, being a wife, mother and grandmother were her main interests in life.
In addition to her husband, Sissy is survived by her son, Ernest Leon Rowe, Jr., and his wife Amy Horne Rowe of Easton; a grandson, Jacob Walsh of Greensboro, MD; two granddaughters: Christine Rowe of Greensboro and Nicole Rowe of Salisbury, MD; her dachshund, Stanley; and several beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by five brothers: George Duley; William Edward Duley, Sr.; Paul Michael (Mike) Duley; David Richard Duley; and Lawrence "Larry" Erle Duley; and her beloved pug, Peanut.
Family and friends are invited to show final respects between 10:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., at 12 S 2nd Street in Denton, MD. Service will be held at 10:45 followed by interment at 12 noon in the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, 6827 E New Market Road, Hurlock, MD.
Memorial donations may be sent In Sissy's honor to the Caroline American Legion Post 29, PO Box 518, Denton, MD 21629. On-line condolences may be given at moorefuneralhomepa.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Rowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
