Dorothy Zinser DENTON — Dorothy Zinser, 94, passed away peacefully at Bayleigh Chase in Easton on July 26, 2021.
Dorothy was born on March 13, 1927 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to the late Frederick H. Nowatzky and Alice Preuss Nowatzky.
Dorothy spent her childhood in the Jersey City and New Milford, NJ areas. Growing up as an only child, she was attracted to playing sports with the neighborhood kids at a young age. She worked as a camp counselor during the summers of her high school and college years as an instructor of volleyball, softball, tennis, archery, boating, swimming, and more. She attended Boston University and graduated in 1949 with a B.S. in Physical and Health Education. Her first teaching job was at Butler High School in Butler, NJ, and she eventually returned to her alma mater, Hackensack High School, to teach physical education for girls.
Dorothy met her future husband, the late Frederick M. Zinser, Jr., on a blind date just two weeks before he deployed for Japan with the US Army in 1945. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on August 19, 2013.
Dorothy and Fred raised their daughter Carol and son Fred in West Nyack, NY and Decatur, IL during which time Dorothy served as PTA program director, president of the public library auxiliary, den mother for the Cub Scouts, president of All States Newcomers Club, and assistant superintendent for First Lutheran Church Sunday School.
Dorothy was blessed to have opportunities to travel around the world with her husband both for business and pleasure. When they retired full time to Dataw Island, SC in 1993, they spent many enjoyable hours cruising with friends on their boat, Sea Dancer. They were active members of St. John's Lutheran Church where Dorothy served as chairperson of the Miriam Circle. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bridge and other card games, golfing, watching old movies, and sending thousands of greeting cards to her many friends and relatives over the years.
Dorothy is survived by daughter Carol Zinser of Denton, MD (Russell Williams); son Frederick M. Zinser, III of Denton, MD (Becky); grandchildren: Colleen Cavanaugh (Greg), Claire Watts (James), Brian Zinser (Amanda), Abbey Wroten, Shawn Williams, and Kyle Williams; great-grandchildren: Aidan Bouldin; Cora, Ben, Andy, and Alex Zinser; Jane Cavanaugh; and Elle Watts.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothy's memorial service at Bayleigh Chase, 501 Dutchmans Lane, Easton, MD on Saturday, July 31 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Dorothy's memory to St. John's Lutheran Church, 157 Lady's Island Drive, Beaufort, SC 29907 or the charity of one's choice.
