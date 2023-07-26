Douglas Frank SEVERNA PARK — Broujos Douglas Frank Broujos of Severna Park died peacefully on Sunday July 23 surrounded by his family after a year long battle with multiple myeloma. He was 65. Born in Wilmington, DE, Doug grew up in Newport and attended Conrad High School and the University of Delaware. He used to say that he "played in every football game in high school" because he played the trombone in the marching band. After graduating college in 1980, he moved to Baltimore where he earned his MBA and met the love of his life Karen Muldowney, whom he married in 1987. They started a family and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where they raised their four children before relocating to the Annapolis area in 2015. An accomplished entrepreneur, Doug helped grow several businesses in digital marketing over the years, most notably Blue Sky Factory in Baltimore. He led client success teams at several agencies, including TIG Global, What Counts, and 14 West, and also worked as an independent consultant and mentored entrepreneurs at Betamore. He was a thoughtful, caring leader and colleague to those he worked with over the course of his career. When he wasn't working, Doug loved biking, running, watching Tom Cruise movies, playing with his grandchildren, and enjoying time with his family. Doug was known for his sense of humor and spot-on impersonations. He showed incredible resilience and courage after his multiple myeloma diagnosis in August 2022. He loved his family more than anything in the world. In addition to his wife, Karen, he is survived by his children Caroline (Sam) Kemp, Eleanor (Andrew) Flisher, Kemp (Kelsey) Broujos, and Tucker Broujos; his grandchildren, Charlie Kemp and Lily Flisher; and many in laws, nieces, and nephews who loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Frank Broujos; a sister, Kathy Ventresca; a nephew, Nicholas Ventresca; and his beloved dog, Rudy. The Broujos family would like to send our special thanks to the staff at Anne Arundel Medical Center and the University of Maryland Medical Center, especially Drs. Imad Tabbara, Ashraf Badros, Kevin Hu, Nancy Hardy, and all the wonderful nurses, nursing techs, and staff in the BMT unit and Neuro ICU. We are forever grateful for the amazing care you provided for Doug. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 29th at 11am at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington Street Easton, Maryland 21601. Memorial donations in Doug's name may be made to Saints Peter and Paul High School at ssppeaston.org. Online condolences may be made at www.BarrancoFuneralHome.com
The family of John, Nancy and Shelby Lehmann offer their deepest sympathies to your family. A special prayer for Tucker, we are just so very sorry for this loss to you. Much love always, the Lehmann's.
