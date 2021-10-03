Douglas G. McCulley PRESTON — Douglas George McCulley, 83, of Preston, died September 11, 2021 at his residence. Born July 24, 1938 in Vienna, he was the son of the late James L. McCulley and Emma Billie McCulley.
After graduation from North Dorchester High School, he received a Bachelor of Science degree from Murray State College in Murray, Kentucky. For many years he worked for the U. S. Department of Labor as a Computer System Analyst. He was a member of Hurlock American Legion Post 243 in Hurlock.
He is survived by a son, Bryan C. McCulley of Annapolis; a daughter, Beth R. Weeks and husband Jonathan of Dunkirk; three grandchildren; his fiancée Susan Stamper; a sister, Emma Jean Trader of Sarasota Springs, New York; a brother, William L. McCulley and wife Anne Marie of Corrales, New Mexico; a sister-in-law, Anneli McCulley of Marlborough, Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews.
Time of Remembrance will be held on October 8, 2021 at 1:30PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market where the family will receive friends one hour prior. A committal service will follow in East New Market Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Patricia Hopkins Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 216, Hurlock MD 21643 or to American Legion Post 243, P. O. Box 7, Hurlock MD 21643.
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas McCulley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
