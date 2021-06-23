Dr. Emma "Shirley" Comfort RIDGELY — Dr. Emma Shirley Comfort passed away on June 15, 2021.
Shirley was born to the late Gordon Evans and the late Lorraine (Kimball) Evans, both of Elmira New York.
Along with her parents, Shirley is predeceased in death by her beloved husband Dr. William Michael Comfort.
She is survived by her two sons Derrick Comfort and Paul Comfort, 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
A visitation/viewing will be held on Saturday, June 26th from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home located at 408 S Liberty St., Centreville, MD 21617. Flowers may also be sent here.
The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, June 27th at 3:00 pm with another visitation prior starting at 2:00 pm at the Refuge Christian Fellowship, 12629 Ridgely Rd, Greensboro, MD 21639. A fellowship meal will follow the funeral service.
Burial and a short Committal Service will take place on Monday, June 28th at 10:00 AM at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery 6827 E New Market Ellwood Rd, Hurlock, MD 21643.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Chesapeake Bible College & Seminary, Dr. E. Shirley Comfort Memorial Fund, 12629 Ridgely Rd Greensboro, MD 21639.
